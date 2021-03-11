See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Land O Lakes, FL
Dr. Vrajesh Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vrajesh Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Shah works at LAND O LAKES PRIMARY CARE AND WELLNESS CENTER in Land O Lakes, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellmed At Land O Lakes
    20615 Amberfield Dr Ste 102, Land O Lakes, FL 34638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 949-2950
    Caring Family Geriatrc Care Center
    15953 N Florida Ave Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 960-4894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Atherosclerosis
Genital Herpes
ADHD and-or ADD
Atherosclerosis
Genital Herpes

ADHD and-or ADD
Atherosclerosis
Genital Herpes
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 11, 2021
    Dr shah is the most caring doctor I know I been seeing him for 10 years
    Dinaprestopine — Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. Vrajesh Shah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1295785061
    Education & Certifications

    • Catheterization Med Center Of Beooklyn/
    • Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vrajesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

