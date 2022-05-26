Overview

Dr. Von Evans, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Lonestar Orthopedic and Spine Spc in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.