Dr. Von Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Von Evans, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists, 215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028
-
2
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists - Fort Worth, 929 Lipscomb St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104
-
3
Lonestar Orthopedics, 1307 8th Ave Ste 603, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Dr. Von L Evans is a fantastic surgeon… very confident.. explains proceeds well.. gives options.. straight forward. Very pleased …
About Dr. Von Evans, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467484600
Education & Certifications
- Tarrant County Affiliated Hospitals
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- New Mexico Highlands University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
