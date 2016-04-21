Dr. Volodymyr Vulkanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulkanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Volodymyr Vulkanov, MD
Overview
Dr. Volodymyr Vulkanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Health Adult Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he is an awesome person in which is very considerate,understanding and caring. i would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Volodymyr Vulkanov, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831326784
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vulkanov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vulkanov accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vulkanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulkanov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulkanov.
