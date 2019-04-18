See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Volker Musahl, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Volker Musahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Musahl works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UPMC Center For Sports Medicine
    3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 432-3600
    Harry Rubash MD
    3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 605-3267

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Apr 18, 2019
    Dr. Musahl was very patient, kind, knowledgable, and professional. I am thankful we were able to be treated by Dr. Musahl and would recommend him to anyone.
    About Dr. Volker Musahl, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447454434
    • Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Volker Musahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musahl works at UPMC Center For Sports Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Musahl’s profile.

    Dr. Musahl has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Musahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

