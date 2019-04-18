Dr. Volker Musahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Volker Musahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Volker Musahl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
UPMC Center For Sports Medicine3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 432-3600
Harry Rubash MD3471 5th Ave Ste 1010, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 605-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Musahl was very patient, kind, knowledgable, and professional. I am thankful we were able to be treated by Dr. Musahl and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Volker Musahl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musahl has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Musahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.