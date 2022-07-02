Dr. Volkan Taskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Volkan Taskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Volkan Taskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology511 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, listens and seems to genuinely care about his patients. Feel very comfortable that my brother will receive excellent care from Dr Taskin.
About Dr. Volkan Taskin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1568412492
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taskin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taskin speaks Turkish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taskin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.