Overview

Dr. Volkan Guzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cukurova Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Guzel works at Dr. Volkan Guzel in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Columbus, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.