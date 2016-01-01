See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Radiation Oncology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine & Pharmacy, Romania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bar-Ad works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

About Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Romanian
NPI Number
  • 1730135393
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
  • Other Training
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine & Pharmacy, Romania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar-Ad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bar-Ad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bar-Ad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bar-Ad works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bar-Ad’s profile.

Dr. Bar-Ad has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar-Ad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar-Ad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar-Ad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar-Ad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar-Ad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

