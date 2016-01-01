Overview

Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine & Pharmacy, Romania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bar-Ad works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

