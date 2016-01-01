Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bar-Ad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD
Overview
Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine & Pharmacy, Romania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bar-Ad works at
Locations
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Voichita Bar-Ad, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Romanian
- 1730135393
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Other Training
- University of Medicine & Pharmacy, Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bar-Ad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bar-Ad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bar-Ad has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bar-Ad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bar-Ad speaks Hebrew and Romanian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bar-Ad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bar-Ad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bar-Ad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bar-Ad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.