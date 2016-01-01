Overview

Dr. Vlasta Zdrnja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Huggins Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Zdrnja works at Queen City Medical Associates in Manchester, NH with other offices in Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.