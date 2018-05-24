Overview

Dr. Vladlen Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Kazakh State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Family Physicians in Lyndhurst, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.