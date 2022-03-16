Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeganov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Yeganov works at
Locations
V.l.y Neuropsych Group P.A.712 N Washington Ave Ste 411, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Yeganov. I've never had a psychiatrist demonstrate so much care for their patients by asking thoughtful questions and listening attentively to how my mental health is going. Dr. Yeganov made me feel confident in our treatment plan as he was always sure to ask about any other medical issues I might be having and their effect on my well-being. For context, I've seen Dr. Yeganov for nearly 7 years. I'm a female in my mid thirties.
About Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Armenian
- 1538145792
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Yeganov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeganov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeganov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeganov works at
Dr. Yeganov has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeganov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeganov speaks Armenian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeganov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeganov.
