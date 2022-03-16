See All Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School

Dr. Yeganov works at Vladislav L Yeganov MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    V.l.y Neuropsych Group P.A.
    712 N Washington Ave Ste 411, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 824-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Somatoform Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yeganov?

    Mar 16, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Yeganov. I've never had a psychiatrist demonstrate so much care for their patients by asking thoughtful questions and listening attentively to how my mental health is going. Dr. Yeganov made me feel confident in our treatment plan as he was always sure to ask about any other medical issues I might be having and their effect on my well-being. For context, I've seen Dr. Yeganov for nearly 7 years. I'm a female in my mid thirties.
    Vanessa — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yeganov to family and friends

    Dr. Yeganov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yeganov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD.

    About Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538145792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeganov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeganov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeganov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeganov works at Vladislav L Yeganov MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yeganov’s profile.

    Dr. Yeganov has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeganov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeganov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeganov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeganov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeganov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vladislav Yeganov, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.