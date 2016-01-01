See All Interventional Cardiologists in Jersey City, NJ
Interventional Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Znamensky, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Znamensky works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BHMG Total Cardiology Care
    120 Franklin St, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 216-1362
    RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group - Cardiology
    255 State Rt 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 216-9791
    Total cardiology care-AMG
    2035 Hamburg Tpke Ste G, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 248-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Balloon Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Revascularization Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
In-Office Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
PTCA - Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Vladimir Znamensky, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1013103514
    • 1013103514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimondes Med Center (Cardiovascular Disease)|Maimondes Med Center (Interventional Cardiology)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimondes Med Center (Chief Residency)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimondes Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross Univeristy School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens College City University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Cardiovascular Disease
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
