Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kievskij Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zlatnik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vladimir Zlatnik M.d. PC9952 66th Rd Lbby C, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 459-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zlatnik?
About Dr. Vladimir Zlatnik, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1861422859
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Kievskij Med Institute
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlatnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zlatnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlatnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlatnik works at
Dr. Zlatnik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlatnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zlatnik speaks Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.