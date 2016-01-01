Overview

Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Zeetser works at Dawn R. Buratti, D.P.M., Encino in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.