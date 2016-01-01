Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeetser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Zeetser works at
Locations
-
1
Vladimir Zeetser Dpm Inc.5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 325, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 907-6100Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeetser?
About Dr. Vladimir Zeetser, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1366449985
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeetser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeetser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeetser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeetser works at
Dr. Zeetser speaks Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeetser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeetser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeetser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeetser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.