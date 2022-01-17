Overview

Dr. Vladimir Smirnov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PARIS / U.F.R. MEDICINE AND HUMAN BIOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Smirnov works at Sea Breeze Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.