Overview

Dr. Vladimir Royter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Selma, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LUGANSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Royter works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Selma, CA with other offices in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.