See All Dermatologists in Beverly, MA
Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Ratushny works at Massachusetts Dermatology Associates in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Dermatology Associates
    900 Cummings Ctr Ste 311T, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 225-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Boil
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Phototoxic Eczema Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Alba Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tick Bite Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ratushny?

    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr Ratushny pays particular attention to detail when checking for skin issues, thus catching early signs of cancerous and pre-cancerous skin. His concern for patient welfare extends to on going care and treatment that is effective and thorough.
    LarryT — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ratushny to family and friends

    Dr. Ratushny's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ratushny

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD.

    About Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871932590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Dermatology Residency Program (Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Boston Children's Hospital)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratushny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ratushny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratushny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ratushny works at Massachusetts Dermatology Associates in Beverly, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ratushny’s profile.

    Dr. Ratushny has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratushny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratushny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratushny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratushny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratushny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.