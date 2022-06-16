Overview

Dr. Vladimir Ratushny, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Ratushny works at Massachusetts Dermatology Associates in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.