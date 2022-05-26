Dr. Vladimir Rankovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Rankovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Rankovic, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med School
Dr. Rankovic works at
Locations
Florida Electrophysiologist Associates180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 576-9956
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The consultation was informative and the surgery was excellent
About Dr. Vladimir Rankovic, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1871537175
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rankovic works at
Dr. Rankovic has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rankovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.