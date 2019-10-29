Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5810 Jameson Ct, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 979-0621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He actually makes realistic suggestions. between us, because he listens, we actually helped to knock about 70-80 percent of my daily migraine pain down.
About Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1477537413
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
