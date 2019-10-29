See All Neurologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD

Neurology
1.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5810 Jameson Ct, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 979-0621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 29, 2019
    He actually makes realistic suggestions. between us, because he listens, we actually helped to knock about 70-80 percent of my daily migraine pain down.
    Barry — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Vladimir Rafanov, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Russian
    • 1477537413
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
