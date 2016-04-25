Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perelshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10172 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 676-6242
-
2
Philadelphia Health Center 3555 S 43rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 685-7522
-
3
Philadelphia District Health Center 51900 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19121 Directions (215) 685-2933
-
4
Health Center 102230 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (215) 685-0639
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perelshteyn?
Best doctor ever
About Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1144233917
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- Kazan State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perelshteyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perelshteyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perelshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perelshteyn speaks Chinese and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perelshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perelshteyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perelshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perelshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.