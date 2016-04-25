See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10172 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 676-6242
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Health Center 3
    555 S 43rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 685-7522
  3. 3
    Philadelphia District Health Center 5
    1900 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 685-2933
  4. 4
    Health Center 10
    2230 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 685-0639

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1144233917
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Pa And Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kazan State Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Perelshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perelshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perelshteyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perelshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perelshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perelshteyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perelshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perelshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

