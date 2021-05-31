See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Vladimir Neychev, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vladimir Neychev, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Medical University - Sofia, Bulgria and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Neychev works at UCF Health - East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    East Orlando
    3400 Quadrangle Blvd Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 505-7558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lake Nona
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 505-7629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Breast Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Breast Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Breast Cancer

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 31, 2021
    Dirung my emergency surgery in winter park hospital. I was blessed to have Dr. Vladimir during my care. He is a very professional doctor, who listens to the patient, excellent caregiver and with great empathy for me. Thank you Dr. Neychev for a wonderful care of me.
    Rosa Diaz — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Vladimir Neychev, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian, Russian and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1669646527
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University - Sofia, Bulgria
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
