Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Leibovsky works at LAiMA OBGYN in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LAiMA OBGYN
    337 El Dorado St Ste B4, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 373-2486

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Cervical Polyps
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 28, 2019
    My favorite DR ....Mirsa Hernandez from Stockton ca
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1184898397
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Leibovsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leibovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leibovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leibovsky works at LAiMA OBGYN in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Leibovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Leibovsky has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Cervical Polyps and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

