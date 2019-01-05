Dr. Vladimir Kilinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Kilinsky, MD
Dr. Vladimir Kilinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kilinsky works at
OB/GYN Associates Englewood177 N Dean St Ste 208, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Wow, Dr.Kilinsky was my doctor 22 yrs. ago when i lived in N.J. Wishing his practice was here in Naples FL. He is an Exceptional Doctor!!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
42 years of experience
English, Greek, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1942218623
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
