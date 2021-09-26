Overview

Dr. Vladimir Kalas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Kalas works at Vladimir J. Kalas MDPC in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.