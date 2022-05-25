Dr. Vladimir Ilic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Ilic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Ilic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Ilic works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Center LLC14051 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 334-7177
-
2
Lpg Pulmonary At Metro13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-0550
-
3
Breast Health Center - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ilic?
Dr Ilis is the best
About Dr. Vladimir Ilic, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Croatian
- 1417925967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilic works at
Dr. Ilic has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ilic speaks Croatian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.