Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Grigoryants works at Ellie H Bloomfield MD in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Ellie H Bloomfield MD
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 403, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-2944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Dr. Grigoryants, Aka my OG, I want to start off by saying thank you thank you for helping me with my journey and doing such an amazing job on me. From the minute I met you I knew you would be my Doc. I loved all your work and when we met you made me feel so comfortable. After I sent you my first pictures for a consultation you were honest and gave me advice on what would be good and look the best for me.I loved your honest opinion. You gave me your honest advice and not what I just wanted to hear and it’s hard to find Doctors that want the best for their patients. You returned all my phone calls with any questions or concerns I had. I was very thankful you were there during my process. I would recommend you ?? to anyone as a Doctor you go over and beyond to making your patients feel safe and always being honest and of course looking amazing too. Thank you for your amazing work and for making me feel as happy as I am today with my new body. You are a true Artist Dr.Grigoryants
    — Apr 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD
    About Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790849503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigoryants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grigoryants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grigoryants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grigoryants works at Ellie H Bloomfield MD in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grigoryants’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigoryants. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigoryants.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grigoryants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grigoryants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

