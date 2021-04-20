Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigoryants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD
Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Ellie H Bloomfield MD1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 403, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-2944
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Grigoryants, Aka my OG, I want to start off by saying thank you thank you for helping me with my journey and doing such an amazing job on me. From the minute I met you I knew you would be my Doc. I loved all your work and when we met you made me feel so comfortable. After I sent you my first pictures for a consultation you were honest and gave me advice on what would be good and look the best for me.I loved your honest opinion. You gave me your honest advice and not what I just wanted to hear and it’s hard to find Doctors that want the best for their patients. You returned all my phone calls with any questions or concerns I had. I was very thankful you were there during my process. I would recommend you ?? to anyone as a Doctor you go over and beyond to making your patients feel safe and always being honest and of course looking amazing too. Thank you for your amazing work and for making me feel as happy as I am today with my new body. You are a true Artist Dr.Grigoryants
- English, Russian and Spanish
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Grigoryants has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grigoryants accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grigoryants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grigoryants speaks Russian and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigoryants. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigoryants.
