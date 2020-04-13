Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vladimir Fridman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladimir Fridman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
Health Point Medical PC3065 Brighton 7th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 576-2012
2
Feel Good Medical PC2965 Ocean Pkwy Ste 2B, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 975-4466
3
Healthcare Medical1749 E 16th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 252-4765
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fridman is simply the best. Always has time to consult and returns calls promptly. He takes good care of me and my mom.
About Dr. Vladimir Fridman, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538343595
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridman works at
