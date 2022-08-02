Overview

Dr. Vladimir Dubchuk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Dubchuk works at University Southwest Surgeons in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.