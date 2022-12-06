Overview

Dr. Vladimir Bakalov, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Med U Of Pluvdiv and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Bakalov works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.