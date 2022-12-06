Dr. Vladimir Bakalov, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Bakalov, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Med U Of Pluvdiv and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Mammography- Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-0200
- Mary Washington Hospital
I have been seeing Dr Bakalov since 2014. He is always kind, and professional, and most importantly...he listens to his patients. He is very soft-spoken and spends time with you. He many times gets behind because of this so make your appts early in the day :)
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Plovdiv Med U
- Med U Of Pluvdiv
