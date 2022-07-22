Overview

Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Alabama At Birmingham



Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Orthopaedic Associates in Largo, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.