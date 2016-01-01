Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milosavljevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Med School Yugoslavia and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Milosavljevic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lowell10 George St, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Westford234 Littleton Rd Ste D, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 687-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milosavljevic?
About Dr. Vladan Milosavljevic, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Serbian
- 1982691655
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Belgrade Med School Yugoslavia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milosavljevic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milosavljevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milosavljevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milosavljevic works at
Dr. Milosavljevic has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milosavljevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milosavljevic speaks Croatian and Serbian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Milosavljevic. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milosavljevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milosavljevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milosavljevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.