Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groysman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Groysman works at
Locations
-
1
Cahaba Dermatology2279 Valleydale Rd Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 564-9029
-
2
Cahaba Dermatology - Tuscaloosa1649 McFarland Blvd N Ste 201, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 214-7546
-
3
Cahaba Dermatology & Skin Health Center2290 Valleydale Rd Ste 204, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 377-0016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cahaba Dermatology Tuscaloosa500 Towncenter Blvd Ste C, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 490-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's of Alabama
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groysman?
I went for a full body check and Dr. Groysman spotted something on my upper right arm. I had never noticed this. She removed it and sent it for a biopsy. I never felt her remove the spot in question and just thankful she did see this. Thank you, Dr. Groysman, for being so thorough. Great eye, Dr. Groysman!
About Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1255545455
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groysman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groysman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Groysman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Groysman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groysman works at
Dr. Groysman has seen patients for Rash, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groysman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Groysman speaks Russian and Spanish.
2326 patients have reviewed Dr. Groysman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groysman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groysman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groysman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.