Overview

Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Frankenberger works at St Charles Orthopedics in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Commack, NY, Patchogue, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.