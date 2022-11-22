Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
St Charles Orthopedics1500 Route 112 Ste C Bldg 2C, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St Francis Cardiac Prevention Services PC500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 828-7220
St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island Llp6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 828-7220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frankenberger has been treating my neck pain for more than 6 years; the pain relief she has provided has been amazing. Her staff members are always patient, kind and professional. I feel confident referring friends to Dr Frankenberger when I learn that someone is suffering.
About Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528217791
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankenberger has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankenberger speaks Russian.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.