Dr. Vlad Simianu, MD
Dr. Vlad Simianu, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Knowledgeable, great bedside manor and up to date on the latest procedures. He saved my life.
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
