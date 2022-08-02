Dr. Vlad Damian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vlad Damian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in State College, PA.
Rolling Ridge Dental Care432 Rolling Ridge Dr Ste 1, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 257-3051Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
This is the only dentist I've been to in the last decade that didn't try to sell me on a 500$ electric toothbrush or push unnecessary x-rays. His office is immaculate and his staff is super helpful and great about appointment reminders. They take my insurance and don't charge me anything extra. Also, he admitted he didn't floss every day either instead of scolding me for it which is worth 5 stars by itself.
Dr. Damian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damian accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Damian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damian.
