Dr. Vlad Codrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vlad Codrea, MD is a Dermatologist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from MD - University of Texas Medical Branch.
Dr. Codrea works at
Locations
J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital- Dermatology/Mohs Surgery Clinic, Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (855) 988-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Codrea?
Professional, knowledgeable and very compassionate.
About Dr. Vlad Codrea, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588059646
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Oncologic Dermatology - University of Texas Medical Branch
- Dermatology Residency - University of Texas Medical Branch
- Internship - University Of Louisiville
- MD - University of Texas Medical Branch
- MS in Biochemistry - University Of Texas At Austin
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
