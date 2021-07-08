Dr. Viyan Udawatta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udawatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viyan Udawatta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viyan Udawatta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Udawatta works at
Locations
-
1
REX Digestive Healthcare (Clayton)166 Springbrook Ave Ste 105, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 791-2040
-
2
Johnston Unc Healthcare509 N Brightleaf Blvd, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 934-8171
-
3
Johnston Health Clayton2138 NC HIGHWAY 42 W, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 585-8000
-
4
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udawatta?
considering the procedure (LOL) my experience with Dr Udawatta was great - he listened, he reassured, he cared and he was friendly (along with the rest of the staff I dealt with at REX) positive experience all the way around and am happy I was sent to him for my care
About Dr. Viyan Udawatta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1861735458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udawatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udawatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udawatta works at
Dr. Udawatta has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udawatta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Udawatta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udawatta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udawatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udawatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.