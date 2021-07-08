Overview

Dr. Viyan Udawatta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Udawatta works at REX Digestive Healthcare (Clayton) in Clayton, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.