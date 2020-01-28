Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Yoon works at
Locations
Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate5220 W University Dr Ste 250 Bldg 2, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5400
Baylor Scott & White Endocrinology Specialists - McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 2200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff. I love her approach in reinforcing good blood sugar control. Dr. Yoon doesn't send me on a guilt trip or make me feel like I've been scolded (as other doctors have in the past) if my sugar readings haven't been perfect. She's stern but gentle at the same time.
About Dr. Vivienne Yoon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Baylor-Waco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
