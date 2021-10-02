Overview

Dr. Vivien Tham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tham works at Pacific Vision Institute of Hawaii, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.