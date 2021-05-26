Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivien Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivien Hsu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program125 Paterson St Ste 5100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7217
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hsu has been my scleroderma dr since 2007.... She was the only doctor in the area who even had a clue on how to treat me.......14 yrs later I'm still doing well and she has recommended other drs to me who are tremendous........This dr has becone my friend and is a treasure....I could go on and on but you get it ??
About Dr. Vivien Hsu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992875421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
