Dr. Vivien Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vivien Eisenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Trilogy Inc1400 W Greenleaf Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 508-6100
Heartland Health Center - Lincoln Square2645 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 275-1680
- 3 1331 W Albion Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 381-4070
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Eisenberg is a wonderful physician. She is truly dedicated to her profession, her practice and most of all her patients. She has helped me in so many ways and has saved my life numerous times. I hope that I have become a better person because of her. She was there for me when so many other physicians just gave up and kicked me to the curb. I trust her completely with my well being . I would whole heartedly recommend her to anyone with psychiatric issues.
About Dr. Vivien Eisenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1013026038
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Afrikaans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
