Dr. Vivica Vollmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Vollmer works at Stony Brook Family Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.