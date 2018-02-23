Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivianne Beyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivianne Beyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beyer works at
Locations
Springfield Clinic1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Springfield Clinic250 W KENWOOD AVE, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 428-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Beyer. She was very friendly and professional. Easily responded to questions, made one feel very comfortable. Unlike other dermatologists, she checks you from head to toe. I appreciated her attention to detail and her explaination what she found and how it would be treated, if necessary.
About Dr. Vivianne Beyer, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beyer speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.