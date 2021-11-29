Dr. Viviane Bishay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viviane Bishay, MD
Dr. Viviane Bishay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Bishay works at
AdventHealth Medical Group Internal Medicine at Port Orange5535 S Williamson Blvd # 722, Port Orange, FL 32128 Directions (561) 710-6589
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Dr Bishay is a caring and attentive doctor. She takes her time and listens which is a rarity today. I found her to be both knowledgeable and professional. My only criticism of this practice is a lack of support when the doctor is on vacation or over the holidays. The answering service is terrible. However, I still rate her a 5 out of 5 as she is stellar.
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1689949141
- Upmc Presby Hosp
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Bishay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bishay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bishay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishay speaks Arabic and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.