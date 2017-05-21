See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Dr. Suaya works at Viviana Suaya, MD a professional corporation,Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Viviana Suaya, MD a professional corporation,Los Angeles, CA
    10436 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 3005, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 394-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902065402
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai/UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Buenos Aires
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viviana Suaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suaya works at Viviana Suaya, MD a professional corporation,Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Suaya’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

