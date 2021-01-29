Overview

Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine|Anahuac University School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Lavin works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.