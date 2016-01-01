Overview

Dr. Vivian Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Multicare Health system, Tacoma WA in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.