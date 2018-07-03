Dr. Vivian Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Yee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Yee, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Queens Crossing Anesthesia Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 7I, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-7546
-
2
Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center1790 N Stonebridge Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 390-9002
-
3
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Ctr780 N Watters Rd Ste 180, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 390-9002
-
4
Sadick Aesthetic Surgery & Dermatology833 Northern Blvd Ste 130, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (718) 886-7546Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
I have been a patient of Dr. Yee's for more than 5 years, and it is hard to find words adequate to convey how much I appreciate her. For one thing - she successfully diagnosed and treated a basal cell cancer that I easily could have missed. Since that time, she has bent over backwards to do proactive screens with me. ANYTIME I have a concern - she finds a way to see me immediately. She gives me complete peace of mind, and is utterly friendly AND professional. I highly recommend her to others!
About Dr. Vivian Yee, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1811145972
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Dry Skin, Acne and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.