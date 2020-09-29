Overview

Dr. Vivian Ting, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Ting works at Norman M Price MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.