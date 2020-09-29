Dr. Vivian Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Ting, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Ting works at
Locations
-
1
Norman M Price MD1776 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 202, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 949-8587
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ting?
Angie has been very informative since he first time I spoke with her over the phone. Dr. Ting performed the procedures and I love the result! If I ever need any other work done I will definitely be going back!
About Dr. Vivian Ting, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Shanghanese
- 1982662045
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery-Research
- Harvard University Plastic Surgery Residency Training Program
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting speaks Chinese and Shanghanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.