Overview

Dr. Vivian Storrer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Storrer works at Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

