Overview

Dr. Vivian Stone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Jefferson Healthcare, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Whidbeyhealth Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Stone works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA and Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.